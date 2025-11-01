Sunderland are looking to continue their superb start to the Premier League season as they welcome Everton to the Stadium of Light on Monday night.
They’ll face a tough test against David Moyes’s side, who alongside Jordan Pickford returns to the Stadium of Light for the first time since his departure from the club. Both bosses have some significant team news concerns, and here we bring you up to speed with all the team news as we have it...
1. Omar Alderete - doubt
Alderete is still going through the concussion protocols but is expected to complete them either Saturday or Sunday. Should be available for Monday's game but might be eased back into action. | Sunderland's Omar Alderete. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
2. Dan Neil - doubt
Dan Neil has also suffered a concussion and while Sunderland hope he will complete the protocols in time to take his place in the squad, he is a doubt for the game. | Getty Images
3. Simon Adingra - available
Adingra missed the win over Chelsea as a precaution having experienced some muscle fatigue in training, but is fit to return to the squad. | Sunderland's Simon Adingra. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
4. Jarrad Branthwaite - out
Branthwaite had a minor operation recently and though there is no timescale on his return, he's expected to miss this one. Hasn't yet played this season. | Getty Images