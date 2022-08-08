Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland picked up their first win in the Championship over the weekend as they fought back to beat Bristol City 3-2 at Ashton Gate.

The Black Cats handed a debut to Ellis Simms who had joined on loan from Everton, while Daniel Ballard made his second start in the backline.

Simms arguably enjoyed one of the best debut starts the club have seen in a very long time as he opened the scoring only minutes in, before equalising shortly before the hour mark.

Despite being 2-1 down after 51 minutes, the striker’s goal catapulted Sunderland into the driving seat and Ross Stewart soon secured the three points for the visitors.

Alex Neil’s side have now enjoyed an unbeaten start as they sit second in the Championship table, with a home tie against QPR next on the cards.