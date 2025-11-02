Former Sunderland player and coach Paul Bracewell will return to the Stadium of Light on Monday as a guest of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Jimmy Montgomery

Former Sunderland player and coach Paul Bracewell has revealed a classy gesture from owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who has invited him back to the Stadium of Light as a guest of honour for Monday night’s Premier League clash against Everton.

Bracewell, who represented Sunderland, Everton and Newcastle United during an illustrious playing career, will return to Wearside to join club legend Jimmy Montgomery and fellow ex-players in the directors’ lounge for the visit of David Moyes’ side.

“Yes, I'm going to the game on Monday night. I've been invited,” Bracewell told Roker Report’s Ha’way the Podcast. “So I'm on Monty's table, which I'm looking forward to. I've touched base with Bally because obviously, he's delighted he's back as an ambassador. And obviously, he's got the freedom of the city, so if I hang around with him, I'm sure I can get a glass of Coke.”

Bracewell continued: “And obviously Benno was there, and a few of the ex-players. I saw Micky Gray, actually – Micky was at the Everton Stadium on Sunday – so it's always nice when you go back, but obviously I was delighted to get the invite.”

Born in Heswall, Bracewell began his professional career with Stoke City before joining Sunderland in 1983, making 141 appearances and scoring six goals. After leaving Roker Park for Everton in 1984, he became part of one of the most successful sides in the club’s history, winning the First Division title and the European Cup Winners’ Cup under Howard Kendall.

He later returned to Sunderland, playing a key role in the club’s 1992 FA Cup final run and helping the Black Cats earn promotion to the Premier League in 1996 under Peter Reid. Following his retirement, Bracewell enjoyed several coaching roles at Sunderland, including assistant manager, before leaving in 2017. He later worked in youth development at Tottenham Hotspur, helping guide emerging academy talents, and now operates as a consultant for the Grow Football app.

Louis-Dreyfus’ invitation reflects the club’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its connection with former players – a theme that has grown under his ownership alongside key figures like Kristjaan Speakman and Jimmy Montgomery. Bracewell’s return on Monday night adds another layer of nostalgia to the occasion, with Sunderland looking to make it three straight Premier League wins when they face Everton under the lights at the Stadium of Light.

