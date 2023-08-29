Sunderland players Trai Hume and Dan Ballard have been called up to Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad.

Michael O’Neill’s side travel to Slovenia on Thursday 7 September before heading to Kazakhstan on Sunday 10 September. Both Hume and Ballard have signed new deals at the Stadium of Light this summer.

Ballard endured some injury frustration during his first campaign at the club but made a major impression when available, and is a big part of Tony Mowbray's plans for the new campaign having started every league game so far.

Earlier in the summer, Hume extended his contract at the Stadium of Light. to 2027 - with the option of a further year on top.

The defender, who is comfortable playing at right-back or centre-back, made the switch to Wearside in January 2022 from NIFL Premiership side Linfield.