Sunderland duo Jack Ross and Lynden Gooch nominated for League One manager and player gongs

Jack Ross and Lynden Gooch have been nominated for the Sky Bet League One manager and player of the month awards for August.

Sunderland enjoyed an unbeaten start picking up 13 points from 15. Ross is up against Posh boss Steve Evans, Pompey’s Kenny Jackett and Walsall chief Dean Keates.

Lynden Gooch in action for Sunderland.

Gooch, with four assists, is competing against Barnsley full-back Dimitri Cavare, Posh striker Jason Cummings and Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis.

The winners will be announced on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Luke Molyneux has been shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

The winger scored Sunderland's opener in the 2-1 victory over West Brom last night, making it two goals in two games for the 20-year-old.

The winner will be announced at 10am on Monday September 10.