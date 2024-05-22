Sunderland duo expected to sign new contracts amid summer transfer interest - exclusive
Sunderland players Matty Young and Harrison Jones are set to be offered new deals by the club, The Echo has learned.
Young, 17, spent most of the second half of 2023-24 on loan at National League North side Darlington under former Newcastle United man Steve Watson. The England youth international cemented himself as Darlo’s number one despite his young age and helped the club avoid relegation with a miraculous end-of-season run.
Young’s strong performances in non-league have prompted serious loan interest from clubs up and down the country. The Echo understands that fourth-tier club Notts County’s reported keenness on the goalkeeper is genuine. It is also understood that three other League Two teams have enquired about signing the shot-stopper alongside high-profile teams in the National League.
It is understood that Sunderland are preparing a new contract offer for Young with the goalkeeper’s involvement in the club’s pre-season programme domestically and in Spain expected before a decision is made on where to send the highly-rated starlet. Young is expected to attract further loan interest as the summer progresses but Sunderland are unlikely to be rushed into a decision.
Young signed his first professional contract with the club back in November last year. The goalkeeper penned a three-year deal to extend his stay on Wearside until the summer of 2026 but Sunderland are now looking to secure his future further and reward the player for his improvements since signing the original deal.
The Echo has also learned that Young’s Academy of Light teammate Jones is also set to be offered a new contract by Sunderland after a string of impressive performances for Graeme Murty’s under-21s side. The Young Black Cats have just advanced to the final of the Premier League 2 play-off final with Jones a regular in the team.
The 19-year-old’s contract with Sunderland was due to expire this summer. However, Sunderland had the option to trigger a year’s extension, which was announced during the club’s recent retained list. Decision-makers at the Academy of Light now have plans to move to secure the future of the promising midfielder with fresh terms. Jones rejected the club’s initial attempts last year. Discussions with both Young and Jones are pencilled in during the summer break, with the deals expected to be agreed upon.
