Sunderland drop to fourth in League One as promotion rivals Portsmouth, Luton and Barnsley all win

Sunderland have dropped to fourth in League One following Portsmouth's 2-0 victory at Shrewsbury.

Pompey move a point ahead of the Black Cats following goals from Ben Close and Brett Pitman at New Meadow.

Kenny Jackett's side have played two games more than the Black Cats, who won't play another league game until their trip to Accrington Stanley on Wednsday April 3.

Jack Ross' side also fell further behind the top two sides in League One on a day when Luton and Barnsley both picked up three points.

Daniel Stendel's side left it late to claim a dramatic 1-0 win at Walsall in Saturday's early kick-off, with Jacob Brown netting the only goal of the game in stoppage-time.

That result saw Barnsley move five points clear of Sunderland, although the Black Cats now have two games in hand.

Leaders Luton also extended their unbeaten run, which now stands at 26 league games, following a resounding 4-0 win over Doncaster at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters didn't miss top scorer, who is away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, as goals from Pelly Ruddock, Danny Hylton, Kazenga LuaLua and Luke Berry sea;ed the win.

Mick Harford's side remain five points clear of Barnsley in second, having played the same number of games as the Tykes.

The result also sees Doncaster drop out of the final play-off spot, following Peterborough's 2-0 win over Southend at London Road.

Above them, Charlton remain fifth in League One despite a fixture-free weekend.

Like Sunderland, the Addicks saw their game postponed due to international call-ups and will now travel to Wycombe on Tuesday, April 9.