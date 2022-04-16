Loading...

Sunderland drop out of League One play-off places ahead of huge Plymouth clash following Sheffield Wednesday's win at MK Dons

Sunderland have been pushed out of the League One play-off places following Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-2 win at MK Dons.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 9:49 pm

The Owls took a commanding three-goal lead courtesy of early goals from Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory, before a stunning strike from Barry Bannan.

MK Dons striker Troy Parrott pulled a goal back before half-time, while Scott Twine’s stoppage-time free-kick set up a nervy finish.

The result moves Wednesday up to fifth in League One on 76 points, the same number as Wycombe in sixth and Sunderland in seventh.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Wycombe have played a game more than both Sunderland and Wednesday, though, as have fourth-place Plymouth, who have 78 points ahead of their meeting with the Black Cats on Monday.

MK Dons have dropped to third in the table after Rotherham ended a run of three successive league defeats with a 1-0 win over Ipswich.

Paul Warne’s side also closed the gap on leaders Wigan to four points after the Latics were beaten 2-1 by Cambridge.

