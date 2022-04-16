Sunderland drop out of League One play-off places ahead of huge Plymouth clash following Sheffield Wednesday's win at MK Dons
Sunderland have been pushed out of the League One play-off places following Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-2 win at MK Dons.
The Owls took a commanding three-goal lead courtesy of early goals from Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory, before a stunning strike from Barry Bannan.
MK Dons striker Troy Parrott pulled a goal back before half-time, while Scott Twine’s stoppage-time free-kick set up a nervy finish.
The result moves Wednesday up to fifth in League One on 76 points, the same number as Wycombe in sixth and Sunderland in seventh.
Wycombe have played a game more than both Sunderland and Wednesday, though, as have fourth-place Plymouth, who have 78 points ahead of their meeting with the Black Cats on Monday.
MK Dons have dropped to third in the table after Rotherham ended a run of three successive league defeats with a 1-0 win over Ipswich.
Paul Warne’s side also closed the gap on leaders Wigan to four points after the Latics were beaten 2-1 by Cambridge.