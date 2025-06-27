Sunderland are closing in on the appointment of Florent Ghisolfi as a major part of their Premier League rebuild, with the highly-rated Frenchman rejecting interest from Newcastle United, Juventus and Fiorentina to head to Wearside.

The move is viewed as a significant statement from majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, further underlining the club’s ambition following promotion. Sunderland have held long-standing interest in Ghisolfi, and sources suggest a shared vision for the club’s future was key to securing his agreement.

Ghisolfi recently left his post at AS Roma after helping the Serie A side to a fifth-place finish. Despite receiving late interest from a number of high-profile clubs, the 40-year-old has opted to join the Black Cats, where he is set to be reunited with Régis Le Bris. The pair previously worked together at FC Lorient and have maintained a strong professional relationship since. His arrival is not expected to impact Kristjaan Speakman’s role at the club. Instead, Ghisolfi will add further expertise to Sunderland’s recruitment and football operations ahead of their return to the top flight.

Ghisolfi brings with him a strong track record, particularly from his time at RC Lens. There, he helped mastermind promotion to Ligue 1 during the COVID-hit 2019-20 campaign, before building a competitive side that impressed both on the pitch and in the transfer market. Notably, he signed Austrian international Kevin Danso for around €5million — a player who would later earn a big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur.

His data-driven, value-focused recruitment model is seen as an ideal fit for Sunderland’s long-term strategy. With Ghisolfi’s appointment set to be confirmed, attention now turns to the squad rebuild. Multiple signings are expected in the coming weeks, with Sunderland also braced for further departures. Should all the reported moves materialise, the Black Cats could be involved in transfer business totalling around £109million, an extraordinary figure that highlights just how transformative this summer could be.

Here, though, we take a closer look at how Sunderland’s 2025-26 squad could shape up, with more arrivals and exits expected under the Black Cats’ new director of football, with a combined transfer spend of around £109m if the rumours are true:

IN: Marcin Bulka As per Sky Sports, the two clubs are still in negotiations as of Friday afternoon. While OGC Nice have set an asking price of around £18million, talks are ongoing to see if a deal can be struck. Bulka's arrival could transpire to be a new club record deal, eclipsing the fee spent earlier this summer to turn Enzo Le Fée's loan from AS Roma into a permanent deal. Le Fée will officially become a Sunderland player on July 1st.

Anthony Patterson The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics.

Simon Moore Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League.