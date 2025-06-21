£162m summer transfer spend – Sunderland’s ideal 25-26 squad gallery after Florent Ghisolfi appointment

Sunderland are closing in on the appointment of Florent Ghisolfi as a key addition to their Premier League football operation, with the highly-rated Frenchman turning down approaches from Newcastle United, Juventus and Fiorentina to head to Wearside.

The move is seen as another significant statement of intent from majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. The Black Cats have tracked Ghisolfi for some time, and it’s understood that the club’s long-standing interest, along with a shared vision for the future, played a major role in his decision.

Ghisolfi recently left his post at AS Roma following their fifth-place finish in Serie A. Despite receiving late interest from several high-profile clubs, the 40-year-old has opted for Sunderland, where he will be reunited with Régis Le Bris. The pair previously worked closely at FC Lorient and have maintained a strong professional rapport since.

The appointment is not expected to impact the role of Kristjaan Speakman, who remains a central figure in Sunderland’s structure. Instead, Ghisolfi’s arrival is designed to enhance the club’s recruitment and operational setup as they gear up for life back in the top flight.

Ghisolfi boasts an impressive track record, particularly during his time at RC Lens. He played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion to Ligue 1 in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 campaign and helped consolidate their position in the division in the years that followed. His recruitment model delivered on both the pitch and in the transfer market, most notably through the signing of Austrian defender Kevin Danso for around €5million, who would later earn a high-profile move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Here, though, we take a closer look at how Sunderland’s 2025-26 squad could shape up, with more arrivals and exits expected under the Black Cats’ new director of football, with a combined transfer spend of around £162m if the rumours are true:

The £10million Wolves goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Sunderland in recent days.

1. IN: Sam Johnstone

The £10million Wolves goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Sunderland in recent days.

The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics.

2. Anthony Patterson

The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics.

Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League.

3. Simon Moore

Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Sunderland are also being linked with Empoli defender Saba Goglichidze. The Georgian international is attracting significant attention following a strong season in Serie A, despite Empoli’s relegation. According to Ontheminute, both Sunderland and Nottingham Forest are willing to meet the Italian club’s €7–8million valuation (around £6.8million). Lazio and Roma are also said to be monitoring the situation, but Sunderland reportedly view the 20-year-old as a potential pillar in their defensive rebuild.

4. IN: Saba Goglichidze

Elsewhere, Sunderland are also being linked with Empoli defender Saba Goglichidze. The Georgian international is attracting significant attention following a strong season in Serie A, despite Empoli's relegation. According to Ontheminute, both Sunderland and Nottingham Forest are willing to meet the Italian club's €7–8million valuation (around £6.8million). Lazio and Roma are also said to be monitoring the situation, but Sunderland reportedly view the 20-year-old as a potential pillar in their defensive rebuild.

