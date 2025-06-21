Sunderland are closing in on the appointment of Florent Ghisolfi as a key addition to their Premier League football operation, with the highly-rated Frenchman turning down approaches from Newcastle United, Juventus and Fiorentina to head to Wearside.

The move is seen as another significant statement of intent from majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. The Black Cats have tracked Ghisolfi for some time, and it’s understood that the club’s long-standing interest, along with a shared vision for the future, played a major role in his decision.

Ghisolfi recently left his post at AS Roma following their fifth-place finish in Serie A. Despite receiving late interest from several high-profile clubs, the 40-year-old has opted for Sunderland, where he will be reunited with Régis Le Bris. The pair previously worked closely at FC Lorient and have maintained a strong professional rapport since.

The appointment is not expected to impact the role of Kristjaan Speakman, who remains a central figure in Sunderland’s structure. Instead, Ghisolfi’s arrival is designed to enhance the club’s recruitment and operational setup as they gear up for life back in the top flight.

Ghisolfi boasts an impressive track record, particularly during his time at RC Lens. He played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion to Ligue 1 in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 campaign and helped consolidate their position in the division in the years that followed. His recruitment model delivered on both the pitch and in the transfer market, most notably through the signing of Austrian defender Kevin Danso for around €5million, who would later earn a high-profile move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Here, though, we take a closer look at how Sunderland’s 2025-26 squad could shape up, with more arrivals and exits expected under the Black Cats’ new director of football, with a combined transfer spend of around £162m if the rumours are true:

1 . IN: Sam Johnstone The £10million Wolves goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Sunderland in recent days. | Wolves via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Patterson The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Simon Moore Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League. | Frank Reid Photo Sales