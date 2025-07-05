Sunderland are pushing forward with their Premier League rebuild – and Florent Ghisolfi is at the heart of it. The Black Cats’ new sporting director has already been linked with transfer business worth up to £218million, with deals including marquee arrivals, shrewd free-agent additions and a record-breaking sale. It marks the most ambitious summer of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership, and a bold statement of intent heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Ghisolfi, who turned down Juventus, Newcastle United and clubs in Saudi Arabia to take the Sunderland job, is leading a data-driven recruitment strategy with head coach Régis Le Bris. The pair are looking to build a squad capable not just of surviving in the top flight, but of developing into a long-term Premier League force.

Of course, some speculation this early in the window should be taken with a pinch of salt – but the general direction of travel is clear. Here, we’ve put together a gallery showing what Sunderland’s ideal 25-man Premier League squad could look like once the transfer window is complete. Who stays, who starts, and who still needs replacing? Let’s take a closer look…

IN: Djordje Petrovic Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Djordje Petrovic, with multiple reports suggesting a fee of £21.5million has been agreed with Chelsea. The 25-year-old Serbia international impressed during a loan spell at Strasbourg last season and is keen to secure regular top-flight football after limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Patterson The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics.

Simon Moore Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League.