Sunderland secured their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup after securing a 2-1 away to Shrewsbury Town. Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.

The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner. Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.

On Sunday afternoon, the draw for the fourth round was made with Sunderland set to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Ties are scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30.

SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Luke O'Nien of Sunderland celebrates scoring the winner during the FA Cup third round match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland at Montgomery Waters Meadow on January 7, 2023 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Sunderland earned £105,000 after their third round win against Shrewsbury Town. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth (for winning sides).

After the win against Shrewsbury Town, head coach Tony Mowbray joked that Luke O'Nien has strengthened his claim to be Sunderland's set-piece taker after sealing a dramatic FA Cup win.

Mowbray said: "Luke is always telling me that he should be on penalties and free kicks!

"I keep saying, he's a wonderful guy and personality. From left back he pops up on the edge of the opposition box to ram one in, that's a great credit to him and the energy and drive he has to help our team get the result.

"I feel as if it was the right result. The first 20 minutes was a bit end-to-end and we probably didn't deal with their directness as well as I would have liked, but we got a grip and the last 25 minutes of the half we were in the half.

"We controlled it from there but you have to score, and I told them at half time we needed more bodies in the box - we had to commit. If they breakaway then our defenders have to defend.

