Non-executive Sunderland director Leo Pearlman has delivered a lengthy message to fans after owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus revealed fresh investment for the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland announced earlier this week that they would be embarking on a major investment scheme for the Stadium of Light this summer, with Louis-Dreyfus stating that they will bring 'lasting benefits' to the club's supporters.

The changes are expected to be implemented in time for the new campaign, including 3,000 safe-standing spaces introduced for the first time. 2,000 of those will be available to home fans in the Roker End, with the remaining 1,000 placed in the North Stand Upper.

Sunderland are also investing in a new PA system and new floodlights, while also relaying the playing surface and installing a new undersoil heating system. The club have also said that he will be engaging with the Supporter Collective to identify any other maintenance issues to be addressed ahead of the new campaign.

Taking to LinkedIn to react to the news, Sunderland non-executive director and Fullwell73 boss Pearlman urged fans to get behind the team ahead of the remaining eight games of the 2023-24 season.

"When I was asked last October to join the SAFC board as a non-exec director of the club I’ve loved and supported all my life, it’s hard to express just how much joy, excitement and responsibility I felt," Pearlman wrote on LinkedIn.

"I view my position as a privilege and an honour, I was grateful for being asked by the chairman and see my role as representing the people of our great city and our global fanbase. After all, I’m first and foremost a fan myself, when we lose it hurts deeply and I want nothing more than to see success both on and off the pitch.

"With the announcement this week by the club of the significant investment into the stadium and fan experience, the largest investment of its kind since the Stadium of Light opened its doors 27 years ago, the current ownership have made a clear statement of intent.

"The club are striving to improve in every respect, to offer better service to our most important asset, our unbelievable fans. We know and we value just what our fans mean to this club and without you we’re nothing.

"There is still much work to do, both on and off the pitch, if mistakes are made it’s not for lack of ambition or good intent, but no one involved with our great club will rest until we’ve achieved all that the fans deserve.

"Let’s all of us get behind the team for these last eight games and show once again that we’re the best fans in the world, here’s to three points against Cardiff and an end to the season that we can all be proud of."