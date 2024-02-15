Sunderland director's 129-word message to fans admitting mistakes and promising more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland non-executive director David Jones has promised fans the club can do better after recent mistakes.

The Sky Sports presenter is a boyhood Sunderland fan and is now on the board at the club as a non-executive director under co-owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori.

However, speaking after he had viewed the third series of the Netflix docu-series Sunderland Til I Die, Jones admitted to the mistakes the club have made in recent times and vowed that the Black Cats can do better going forward.

Taking to Instagram, Jones said: "Watching the show I was reminded of: what a brilliant job Alex Neil did for us, what a giant role model and servant Luke O'Nien is and Lynden Gooch was for us, how much I loved watching Ross Stewart play for us (I hope he can find his way back to fitness) and how we miss Louise Wanless terribly..."

"But also how vital our fans are, the soul and the heartbeat, how much they have been put through (sometimes because of our mistakes) and how all of us serving the club have to do more, so much more, to get this club back to where it belongs, because we are not there yet. And we need to take our fans on the journey. There has to be another chapter."