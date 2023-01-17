Sunderland director Maurice Louis-Dreyfus' classy donation to Patrick Almond fund

Almond remains under observation as specialists make a decision on whether to operate following a bleed on the brain.

The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital with a suspected concussion while playing for Darlington in an FA Trophy match at Southend, before being transferred to a specialist hospital in London. Darlington later confirmed Almond had suffered a bleed on the brain.

Sunderland director Maurice, the brother of majority shareholder Kyril Louis Dreyfus, generously donated £1,000 to the GoFundMe page set up to help Almond’s family with medical costs

Newcastle United player Isacc Hayden also donated £1,000 of his own money in a classy gesture, with current Sunderland youngster Ellis Taylor also giving £300 to help the Almond family.

