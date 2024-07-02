Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The non-executive Sunderland director sent this message to Chris Rigg after the big contract news

Sunderland's non-executive director Dave Jones was quick to react to the news of Chris Rigg’s new deal.

The 17-year-old England youth international has penned a three-year professional deal at the Academy of Light, with Sunderland beating off interest from Newcastle United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United to convince the player to stay.

The news of Rigg’s decision to stay at Sunderland was understandably well-received by supporters with Sky Sports presenter, Black Cats fan and board member Jones adding his voice. On Instagram, he said: “Great day for the club - congrats @chrissy_rigg can’t wait to see you take the next steps.”

After signing the deal, Rigg added: "This club means absolutely everything to me. Every time I put this badge on whether it is in training or whether it is a game, I try my absolute all. “I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest. It is a proud moment for myself and my family to be signing my first professional contract at a club like Sunderland. I have been dying to sign it for almost a year now. "I want to develop as a player and improve as a person – and I believe this is the best place for me to do that. All the staff have been unbelievable with me throughout my journey at the Academy of Light, but there are still so many improvements I can make. "The hard work starts now, but I am looking forward to making many more memories representing this club,” the attacking midfielder concluded.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “I’m delighted for Chris, who has always communicated to us that Sunderland is where he wants to be.

“Everyone is aware of how difficult it can be to retain top talent in today’s climate, and this would not have been possible without great people. Robin Nicholls and our academy staff undertake excellent work and I’m pleased for them all that another academy graduate has committed their future to the club.

