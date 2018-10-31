Sunderland director Charlie Methven reveals what happens to funds recouped if and when Didier Ndong finds new club

Charlie Methven has assured Sunderland supporters that funds recouped if and when Didier Ndong finds a new club will benefit Sunderland, not Ellis Short.

The Black Cats agreed a deal with the midfielder that means they will be compensated when he seals a new deal elsewhere.

Didier Ndong.

He left the club in September after failing to report for pre-season.

Sunderland also served Papy Djilobodji notice under his contract but the defender has appealed that decision.

Speaking on the Roker Report podcast, Donald confirmed that a decision was expected on that soon, raising the prospect of the 29-year-old earning his wage again.

The Ndong matter is resolved, however, and Methven has clarified confusion that Short would receive any income raised from the 24-year-old’s departure.

The Black Cats had budgeted for an £8 million sale this summer, with Ndong joining Watford on loan with a view to a permanent switch last January, dependent on appearances.

To mitigate for that deal clearly not coming to fruition, Methven says the new regime agreed a compromise with Short.

“The original cashflow budget that was passed over to us, included £8 million coming in for Didier Ndong,” he said.

“That was the assumption, that he would be sold and for that fee. We said, well that’s fine but what happens if that doesn’t happen? We’re then left with an £8 million hole in the cashflow.

“We accept that we’re taking over the club, so what each player does and doesn’t go for will be in the mix, we might get a bit more for some, less for others.

“But this is in the cashflow forecast, so we need you to drop it off the original upfront asking price.

“We will then pay you that when we’ve got past horrible August in terms of the things we had to pay for, whether he goes or not. In the meantime, you’ll get paid the £8 million if it comes in now.

“It was just a timing and a cashflow point, but when that money comes in it comes to the club.”

Ndong cannot be registered to play for a new club until January, having become a free agent after the summer window shut.

Prospective moves to Torino and Benfica fell through despite Sunderland agreeing a fee for his departure.