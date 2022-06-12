Sunderland defender Trai Hume reflects on 'incredible' fans and 'fantastic' season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats from Linfield FC in January and made three League One appearances since the move.

Hume told Sunday Life Sport: “Whenever you think about it, it is mad because obviously I was at Linfield up until January.

“When I left, we didn’t know whether we would win the League. I thought we would but it wasn’t guaranteed and then coming across to Sunderland in January, we were second at the time, then we fell down but hit back and got promoted to the Championship and Linfield won the League so it turned out to be a fantastic season.”

Former Black Cat David Healy oversaw Hume's rapid development as his manager at Linfield.

Healy's netted a famous hat-trick for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park which defeated Spain in September 2006, when Hume was just five-years-old.

But Hume is now working closely with fellow Northern Ireland internationals Corry Evans and Carl Winchester at Sunderland.

“They are both from Northern Ireland and coming in as a new signing in January, they made me feel very welcome so I got close to them straight away. They are both good lads and it is great for me to have them there.

“Moving across, it was the first time living by myself and I had to get used to that at the start. Then getting a few games for the first team was good and the promotion was perfect. The plan now is to try and kick on next season.

“I knew when I signed how big a club Sunderland was and I knew the fan base was incredible so I had a rough idea what I was going into but when you saw the support at Wembley, it was a case of, ‘Oh my God, this is a club where you want to be’. It was unbelievable.

“That was my first visit to Wembley and it was a great first experience and hopefully we can get back there again in the future and try and get promoted again.