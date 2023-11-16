Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has showered his club and international Trai Hume teammate with praise.

The pair are currently on international duty with Northern Ireland after Sunderland's 3-1 win over Birmingham City, which Ballard missed due to suspension.

According to Ballard, though, he and Hume are developing a strong connection on and off the field.

"He's been brilliant for us,” Ballard told Belfast Live. “He came from nowhere last season; he wasn't playing too much, got his chance and he really took it.

"I've played next to him for a year-and-a-half now. He's a fantastic player, a real technician, someone who Northern Ireland are really lucky to have.

"I think he has a wonderful future. We know each other very, very well.

"I know what he likes to do, he likes to move into midfield a lot. You can trust someone a lot more when you have built up that relationship, I feel comfortable and we've got a good chemistry.

"Trai is playing in the Championship, he loves a tackle and I think Northern Ireland will enjoy that as much as Sunderland fans do.”

The Black Cats return to action after the international break against 19th-place Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, November 25 at Home Park. Both Ballard and Hume are expected to be available for the Championship clash.