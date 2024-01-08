Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Zak Johnson has stated that he is 'excited' to be back at the club but conceded he needs to play more games.

The Black Cats confirmed Johnson's return to Wearside last week following the end of his loan deal with National League club Hartlepool.

"I am excited to be back. I really enjoyed my time at Hartlepool. I think it was a massive learning curve in terms of the physicality that’s needed to get to the higher level," Johnson said after his return.

"I think for me personally, being battered by strikers was a really important thing and also to come and take that back to here. With my injury, I am just looking to get back on the grass and looking to get back fit.

"Hopefully, I can go on and show what I’ve learned and replicate that in games when I’m back here and show the new gaffer what I’m about."

On his injury, Johnson added: “I’m back running today and I’m going to be running for the next week and hopefully back on the grass next week in terms of training. I don’t know about contact, it might be half of the week contact and then the rest non-contact.

"I am hoping that the week after that I can maybe get more minutes on the pitch and then go from there."

The 18-year-old initially joined Pools on a one-month loan agreement in September, before the deal was extended until January. Johnson made 12 appearances during his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium, after being part of Sunderland's first-team squad for their pre-season US tour. He also started Sunderland's EFL Cup game against Crewe in August.

It has been massive,” Johnson added when asked about playing for Hartlepool. “It has opened my eyes to playing men’s football. I have a real hunger now to go and play more men’s football elsewhere.