Sunderland defender reacts after suffering injury setback

Denver Hume has revealed he has suffered an injury setback - but has vowed to come back stronger than ever.

Denver, 20, broke into the first team earlier this season after impressing for the Under-23 side but hasn't played since the end of September due to a knee injury.

The promising defender was originally due to be out for six weeks and had returned to training but he has now revealed he has suffered an injury setback.

Hume tweeted: "Disappointing to suffer another setback through injury but I’ll be working as hard as ever to come back even stronger than before."

The left-back has made six appearances for the Black Cats this season but hasn't featured for the first team since the 1-1 draw with Coventry City at the end of September.

Hume was due to feature against Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy recently but had a had a slight recurrence in training the day before and wasn't involved.

The defender has now taken to social media to confirm an injury setback. No further details on the timescale of when he will be back have yet been released.