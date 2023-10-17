Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has picked up a thigh niggle while on international duty with Northern Ireland, manager Michael O'Neill has confirmed.

Ballard was handed the captain's armband for Northern Ireland by Manchester United man and one-time Black Cats loanee Jonny Evans on Saturday evening during the 3-0 win against San Marino.

The pair started in central defence together for Northern Ireland's clash against San Marino with Evans, 35, winning his 104th cap and Ballard, 24, winning his 15th.

Sunderland man Ballard played the entire 90 minutes of the clash alongside Black Cats colleague Trai Hume and former Wearsider Paddy McNair, who now plays for Middlesbrough.

However, Northern Ireland coach O'Neill has now stated that Ballard awoke with a tightness in his thigh, which is being monitored by their staff.

"He [Ballard] woke up with a tightness in his thigh which we have just had to manage over the last 48 hours," O'Neill explained.

"It's not like he was playing through something because obviously, we could have taken him off, but he didn't alert us to anything. It is just something that has come on post-game."

He added: "I think we have enough cover in our group. We have Eoin Toal, Trai Hume has played centre-half at his club and Shea Charles has played as centre-back as well.