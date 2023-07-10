The question was about experience in the squad and for Luke O'Nien, it was the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to one of Sunderland's most important players in recent times.

Bailey Wright produced some vital performances during Sunderland's return to the Championship, particularly as Sheffield Wednesday were edged out in the play-off semi finals, and was a dependable presence even as his game time reduced thereafter.

And his contribution off the pitch was equally as significant, the leader in the dressing room and a constant source of support to team mates in what is a hugely pressurised environment.

“Bailey is up there as one of the greatest players and humans that I’ve ever shared a dressing room with," O'Nien said.

"His leadership and everything – I don’t think I’ll ever come across another Bailey Wright.

"What he did for the club, and for me and all the boys, I think he was really exceptional. I will miss him."

Wright has moved to Singapore, where he hopes regular game time at Lion City Sailors FC will help him maintain his international career.

It leaves a big void in the squad and it is up to O'Nien, now one of the most senior players in the dressing room, to take on some of those responsibilities.

“It’s the same as every year really – players come in and players go," he said.

"It’s important that, for the players that do come in, it’s the job of the players that are here to help them learn and develop the Sunderland way. That’s not just on the pitch, but off the pitch too. They’re going to learn about the club.

