Sunderland defender Ollie Younger closing in on move to League One club

The 22-year-old has made a strong impression since arriving from Burnley in the summer of 2020, training almost exclusively with the first-team.

He has played in cups and made a league debut, but has not been able to break through on a permanent basis.

Lee Johnson rates him highly, which was key to the club handing him improved terms on his contract before the start of this season, but there is a recognition that he needs to be playing regular football at his age.

Sunderland defender Ollie Younger

Doncaster are struggling at the foot of League One but believe that Younger could be an astute addition for the long-term.

When asked last week whether Sunderland intended to replace Frederik Alves (who was recalled by West Ham United, Johnson hinted that increased game time could be a big factor in the decision on what Younger does next: "Like all areas of the pitch, you've got to make decisions based on what's affordable and available, and what you've got.

"You always prefer to internally promote, so if Ollie [Younger] or Arby [Xhemajli] gets that opportunity then they've got to take it.

"At the same time, game time is important for those guys and we have to make any decision based on the merits for Sunderland and then the player."

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey hinted in the aftermath of the 3-1 defeat to Cambridge United on Tuesday night that a new centre-back was imminent at the club.

“We’ve addressed the need for someone in that position and we’ve had a couple of options and we believe we’ve got a decent one coming in," McSheffrey said.

"“He’s not a big, hairy, established one but in terms of the future of the club, he’s a good investment and a good prospect.

“He reminds me a bit of when Joe Wright came to the club and turned out to be a really good defender when he was a little bit unknown before he came.

“I think it’ll be a good one for the club.”

Younger has made nine senior appearances in total for Sunderland.

