Sunderland defender leaves on loan
Sunderland defender Patrick Almond has joined Blyth Spartans on a youth loan until the end of the season.
Sunderland confirmed the news on Friday evening, the 19-year-old will get the chance to expand his first team experience out on loan.
He has made 12 appearances in Premier League 2 this campaign and will now head out on loan to the Vanarama National League North side.
A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Patrick Almond has joined Blyth Spartans on a youth loan until the end of the season.
“The 19-year-old centre back has been a constant feature for the Under-23s with 12 outings in the Premier League 2.
“Almond has also made one first-team appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy this campaign, and joins the Vanarama National League North side to gain further senior experience.
“Everyone at SAFC wishes Patrick all the best during his spell at Croft Park.”