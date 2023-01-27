The 21-year-old defender is expected to make his debut for the National League North side against Spennymoor Town this weekend.

A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC can confirm Under-21 defender Nathan Newall has joined Darlington on a loan deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

“The 21-year-old makes the switch to the Quakers until May and is expected to go straight into the squad to host Spennymoor Town this weekend.

“Newall arrived on Wearside from Guiseley in the summer of 2021 following a successful trial, and has made 29 appearances for the Club’s Under-21 side (formerly the U23s).