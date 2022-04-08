Sunderland defender Jordan Willis reveals major step forward after long-term injury - 'Feels good to be back out there'

Taking to his Instagram social media account, Willis uploaded a video of him working outside at the Academy of Light.

Willis suffered a ruptured patella tendon at Shrewsbury Town in February of last year, which had initially been expected to sideline him for six months.

But a second rupture during surgery came as a major setback, ruling out his chances of playing again this season.

Sunderland player Jordan Willis. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

He has now shared an update on his ongoing rehab work at the Academy of Light training pitches.

Willis posted: “Catch me outside… how bout dat! Early stages of working on the grass, feels good to be back out there.”

Willis has been keeping himself busy.