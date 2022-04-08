Sunderland defender Jordan Willis reveals major step forward after long-term injury - 'Feels good to be back out there'
Jordan Willis has provided an update on his ongoing rehabilitation after stepping up his fitness.
Taking to his Instagram social media account, Willis uploaded a video of him working outside at the Academy of Light.
Willis suffered a ruptured patella tendon at Shrewsbury Town in February of last year, which had initially been expected to sideline him for six months.
But a second rupture during surgery came as a major setback, ruling out his chances of playing again this season.
He has now shared an update on his ongoing rehab work at the Academy of Light training pitches.
Willis posted: “Catch me outside… how bout dat! Early stages of working on the grass, feels good to be back out there.”
Willis has been keeping himself busy.
Speaking in October of last year, former Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson outlined the steps he took to keep Willis involved in the senior environment and mentally focused, aside from his recovery including helping out with tactical analysis.