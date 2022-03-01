Sunderland defender Jordan Willis opens up on 'rollercoaster' year out injured

Willis suffered a ruptured patella tendon at Shrewsbury Town in February of last year, which had initially been expected to sideline him for six months.

But a second rupture during surgery came as a major setback, all but ruling out his chances of playing again this season.

Posting on his Instagram account – alongside a photo of him playing for Sunderland – Willis wrote: “Over a year without playing football…

Jordan Willis of Sunderland is stretchered off the pitch after sustaining an injury during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland at Montgomery Waters Meadow on February 09, 2021 in Shrewsbury. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“Been a rollercoaster of a ride physically and mentally so far but we keep striving towards that end goal”.

Willis has been keeping himself busy.

Speaking in October of last year, former Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson outlined the steps he took to keep Willis involved in the senior environment and mentally focused, aside from his recovery.

"He'll come into the tactical analysis, for example, that we do pre and post match," Johnson said.

"He's always a part of it, lending his experience for the rest of the players.

"We've dabbled and talked about finding things for him to do, potentially scouting players and the opposition.

"Niall Huggins is another one where we've been looking for ways we can keep them engaged mentally while they're out for that sustained period,” he added.

Sunderland have a free midweek following their win over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

They travel to Charlton Athletic on Saturday in League One.

