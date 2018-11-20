Sunderland defender hoping for new deal after 'fresh start' under Jack Ross

Adam Matthews says he would like to stay at Sunderland beyond the end of the current season.

The full-back joined the club in 2015 and sees his current contract expire at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

In a fans Q&A in the Red & White programme, Matthews said no talks had been held yet 'but I would like to stay'.

Sunderland have prioritised talks over new contracts for a number of young players, such as Josh Maja, Denver Hume, Max Stryjek, Lynden Gooch and George Honeyman.

Matthews is one of a handful of senior players who will also be out of contract in the summer.

Robbin Ruiter and Reece James also see their deals expire.

Matthews has established himself as a regular in Jack Ross's side after his start to the season was disrupted by injury.

He has now started seven consecutive league games, with the Black Cats keeping four clean sheets in that time.

Matthews said earlier this season that the arrival of the new ownership and a new manager made it feel like a 'fresh start' for everyone. .

“I was happy to stay,” he said.

“We came back in pre-season and it was a fresh start for everyone.

“The club got taken over and there was a new manager, so it did feel like a new club and a fresh start for everyone. It’s been brilliant so far and hopefully we can keep it going.

“It’s nice to win games. At any level you play at, a footballer wants to win games,” he added.

“We haven’t had that feeling for a long time so hopefully this season we can get that feeling, win promotion and take it into the next season and kick on again. That’s our goal and what everyone in the changing room wants to do.

“Last season the fans were brilliant. It was tough for us on the pitch, but really tough for them off it.

“You can see with the attendances we’ve had this season that they’re behind the team. They’ve always been brilliant and want their team to do well, which we haven’t done until this season. I think it is time we repay them now, and hopefully we can get promotion.”