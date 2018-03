Have your say

Sunderland Under-18s defender Jacob Young has joined Ossett Albion FC on a youth loan, the club has confirmed.

The Australian-born defender joins the Evo-Stik North club on a short-term loan deal.

Young, a left-sided centre-back, is a second-year scholar at the Stadium of Light.

He was one of nine new faces to join the Under-18 squad this season and has now headed out on loan to further his development.