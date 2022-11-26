Sunderland defender enjoys World Cup victory over former Black Cat as Rangers ‘make approach’ for QPR boss Michael Beale

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Australia World Cup delight

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright was an unused substitute for Australia against Tunisia (Picture by FRANK REID)

Bailey Wright’s Australia won their first match at a World Cup since 2010 by defeating Tunisia 1-0 in Qatar. An early header from Mitchell Duke put the Socceroos in the lead and they were able to hold on to register the win.

For the second game in a row, Wright was an unused substitute having failed to come off the bench for last Tuesday’s clash with reigning world champions France in Australia’s first match of the tournament. Tunisia, meanwhile, had former Black Cat Wahbi Khazri in their ranks with the 31-year-old being introduced to proceedings in the 67th minute.

Khazri couldn’t help his side back into the game however and with a clash against France on the horizon, it looks an ominous task for Tunisia to progress from the group stage. Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree played 64 minutes for Australia before being replaced by Verona midfielder Ajdin Hrustic.

Michael Beale to Rangers reports

Former Sunderland man Wahbi Khazri couldn't help prevent Tunisia from falling to defeat against Australia (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

QPR boss Michael Beale looks set to make his return to Ibrox. John Percy reports that Rangers have made an approach to QPR for Beale and that the 42-year-old is set to be named as Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s successor.

Beale recently turned down an opportunity to succeed Bruno Lage at Wolves, however, it appears he is set to return to Rangers after enjoying a successful stint under Steven Gerrard at the club. QPR currently sit 7th in the Championship but have lost their last three games.

Sheffield United ‘keeping tabs’ on Canada star

Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone has emerged as a transfer target for Sheffield United after the 20-year-old made his World Cup debut for Canada last week. The Blades are reportedly lining Kone up as a potential replacement for Sander Berge, should the Norwegian leave the club when the transfer window opens.