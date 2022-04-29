Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side have 81 points after 45 league games but have to beat Morecambe on the final day of the season to guarantee a top-six place.

Sheffield Wednesday are a point above Sunderland, while Plymouth and Wycombe are both on 80 points, a tally which would have comfortably secured a play-off place in the last 10 League One seasons.

Still, one of the four aforementioned teams will finish seventh after Saturday’s matches, while there has been little margin for error.

Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland at Plymouth. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland dropped a place to fifth despite Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham, after Wednesday came from behind to win 3-2 at Fleetwood.

When asked if he’s been looking at other teams’ results in recent weeks, Wright said: “Of course, we look.

"You want to secure those places, but it’s going to go right down to the wire.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it, but this is why we love football. The standard has been really good in the division this year, super competitive.

"There’s some big hitters in the division that aren’t even going to make the play-offs. We knew at the start of the year the division was probably going to be the toughest it’s been.

"But great, bring on the challenge because the bigger the challenge, the bigger the reward. We certainly want it and we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can go on and make sure it happens.”

Asked if this is the most competitive season he’s been a part of, Wright replied: “You’ve just got to look at the points that’s required, certainly at the top end. Football’s evolving all the time, and teams are getting stronger and looking for ways they can have a cutting edge over the opposition.

"That’s the same for teams lower down the division. It has been competitive. We’ve been on a really good run, but so have a lot of other teams. It’s competitive, but it’s healthy, it’s good.”

Sunderland’s fixture at Morecambe has extra significance as the hosts could still be relegated if both Gillingham and Fleetwood win.

If the Black Cats do finish in the top six they will play the first leg of a play-off semi-final next week, a prospect Wright is relishing.

“Pressure is pressure and you don’t come to a club like Sunderland to have an easy ride,” he added “You want to be part of something great and as a group have an opportunity to go and do that.

“We have to win Saturday to make sure things are sealed. Morecambe are going to give us a tough game again and their team is also fighting.

"This is what you play football for, as a kid you want to be in games that matter, you want to make history and be part of success. All of that comes with pressure and that’s why we love the game and play the game.