Alese has not featured for the Black Cats since the 1-1 draw with Hull City before Christmas but Tony Mowbray said last week that he hopes the 22-year-old will be back in action towards the end of the month.

Speaking at a Show Racism the Red Card event at the Beacon of Light on Monday, Alese told The Echo he felt he was close to a return and was looking forward to helping the team build on a positive first half of the season.

"I'm going well, I'm feeling positive and I'm hoping it's not going to be too long before I'm back out on the pitch," he said.

Aji Alese celebrates his first Sunderland goal at Watford earlier this season

"The team has been going really well over the festive period so hopefully I can come back and help.

"Obviously as players what you all want to be doing is playing well, scoring goals and winning games. The gaffer has come in and allowed us to do that, everyone is enjoying coming into training every day.

"I think that we've seen from the league so far this season that anyone can beat anyone - so we know that when we're on our game we can compete with anyone.

"We have to be on our game more often than not - and then we can just see where the season takes us."

It was a big decision for Alese to leave West Ham United in the summer having spent so many years at the club, but he says it's been a change that he has so far relished.

"It's a lot quieter than home! But to be honest I'm not really one for the bright lights, I like a quiet life and it's been an experience I've really enjoyed so far," Alese said, when asked how he'd settled into his new environment.

"It was a big change but it was something that I felt I was ready for and something I wanted to do.

"I think it's gone well so far, and to be honest the North East really does feel like my second home now.

"It obviously took me a bit of time to get into the team but I feel like once I did I played well and showed I can play at this level. "Hopefully I can keep building on that."

Alese appeared on a panel with fellow team-mate Bailey Wright, as well as Black Cats legends Gary Bennett and Kevin Ball, discussing the importance of education and speaking out in the fight against racism with primary school children from across the city.

"It's a shame that we're still having these conversations but that just makes it all the more important that we are having them and keep having them," Alese reflected.

"To have Gary and Kevin here as well to share their experiences, hopefully that can really help the next generation to hear from them as well myself and Bailey.

