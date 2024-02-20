Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been another turbulent week for Sunderland after Michael Beale became the second manager to be sacked by the Black Cats this season. Beale was unable to take Sunderland from the playoff periphery to inside the top six, and he has been dismissed within months of taking the job.

The search now begins for another manager, while the Black Cats will also be preparing for Saturday's home clash with strugglers Swansea City. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Sunderland and their rivals.

A report from HITC has claimed Sunderland's first choice to replace Beale is Stade de Reims boss Will Still. It's claimed the Black Cats pursued a deal for the Englishman before they hired Beale, and they are now tipped to return with a fresh approach.

Reims finished 11th last season and are currently eighth, with Still making a fine start to his managerial career despite going into the job with little top-level experience, only previously having brief spells at two other lower-level clubs.

Gary McAllister has issued his verdict on the Championship promotion race. "I think the three relegated teams will go back up," he said, speaking via Betway. "Ipswich have done brilliantly to keep going and it will be great if they can secure a play-off spot, but Southampton and Leeds are just going to have enough for one of them to go up automatically with the other via the play-offs.