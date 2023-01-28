News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland dealt big Ross Stewart injury blow during FA Cup match at Fulham

Sunderland have been dealt another injury blow after striker Ross Stewart was stretchered off during the side’s FA Cup tie at Fulham.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Black Cats forward went down after making a run into the box, pulling up and going to ground.

Stewart was in some discomfort as he was carried off the field at Craven Cottage.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. Picture by FRANK REID
The 26-year-old striker has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season despite missing a large part of the campaign with a thigh issue.

When asked about Stewart’s injury after the game, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said: “It looks like an Achilles injury for Ross. They are long injuries and it’s devastating for him and for us, but the scan will reveal the full extent and hopefully it isn’t as bad as we think.”

Sunderland will now prepare for next weekend’s Championship match at Millwall.

