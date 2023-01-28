Sunderland dealt big Ross Stewart injury blow during FA Cup match at Fulham
Sunderland have been dealt another injury blow after striker Ross Stewart was stretchered off during the side’s FA Cup tie at Fulham.
The Black Cats forward went down after making a run into the box, pulling up and going to ground.
Stewart was in some discomfort as he was carried off the field at Craven Cottage.
The 26-year-old striker has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season despite missing a large part of the campaign with a thigh issue.
When asked about Stewart’s injury after the game, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said: “It looks like an Achilles injury for Ross. They are long injuries and it’s devastating for him and for us, but the scan will reveal the full extent and hopefully it isn’t as bad as we think.”
Sunderland will now prepare for next weekend’s Championship match at Millwall.