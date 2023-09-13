Sunderland deadline day transfer signing officially arrives on Wearside after delay
Nazariy Rusyn has arrived at the club following his deadline day move to Sunderland.
Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn has now officially landed in the North East.
Sunderland completed the signing of Rusyn on transfer deadline day but the striker was delayed arriving at the Academy of Light amid injury uncertainty.
The 24-year-old forward agreed a four-year deal, with a club option of a further year, at Sunderland from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk for an undisclosed fee.
Rusyn had to complete his medical in Paris as he was still waiting for a visa and permission to enter England after a representative signed his Sunderland contract on his behalf.
Rusyn wasn’t at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland beat Southampton 5-0 when the Black Cats’ other deadline-day signings Mason Burstow, Adil Aouchiche and Timothee Pembele were unveiled to the crowd.
However, after being spotted in the area by eagle-eyed fans on social media last weekend, Rusyn's arrival at Sunderland has been officially confirmed by the club.
Rusyn has been recovering from an injury which meant he missed three matches for Zorya Luhansk before his move to Sunderland was announced.