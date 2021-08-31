Sunderland deadline day RECAP: Cats complete double loan move, Will Grigg departs for Rotherham plus Jack Diamond joins Harrogate
Sunderland completed two new signings on transfer deadline day with German duo Leon Dajaku and Thorbert Hoffman joining the club on loan.
It brought the Black Cats’ summer arrivals upto nine, following the arrivals of Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins.
There were also a couple of departures on the final day of the window as Will Grigg and Jack Diamond left on loan.
Here’s how the day played out on Wearside.
Sunderland AFC transfer deadline day RECAP
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 23:45
- Sunderland have completed the signing of German winger Leon Dajaku on a season-long loan.
- Goalkeeper Ron-Thorbert Hoffman has also joined the club on loan.
- The transfer window will slam shut at 11pm tonight.
- Will Grigg has signed for Rotherham on loan
- Harrogate Town have re-signed Jack Diamond on loan.
Thanks for joining us today
Wow, what a day we’ve had on Wearside.
Two more signings takes Sunderland’s new arrivals up to nine, following the signings of Leon Dajaku and goalkeeper Thorbert Hoffman.
We’ve also seen Will Grigg and Jack Diamond leave the club on loan.
We’ll have plenty more reaction and analysis to the Black Cats’ transfer window on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Grigg deal completed
That’s the one we were waiting for.
Rotherham have confirmed the signing of striker Will Grigg from Sunderland until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, subject to EFL and FA ratification.
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Will’s had limited opportunity in and around the team and this is a great opportunity for him at an important time in his career.
“We wish him well with this next step at a great club with good people.”
Jebbison joins Burton
Sunderland were one of the clubs interested in Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, yet the 18-year-old has now signed for Burton on loan.
A message from the new signing
Another one over the line.
Sunderland have completed the signing of 22-year-old goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann. from Bayern Munich.
Speaking after his arrival, Hoffmann told Sunderland’s website: “It’s a great feeling to sign with the club and I can’t wait to meet the players and staff. I’m looking to develop as a player and Sunderland gave me the best opportunity to do that.
“It will be a special feeling to play in front of 30,000 supporters each week at the Stadium of Light.”
Lee Johnson added: “Thorben is elite on the ball in terms of playing out from the back and he has great pedigree from his learning process and the way that German clubs coach, especially Bayern Munich.
“Like all young goalkeepers he has areas of his game to work on, but he’s agile and an outstanding shot-stopper in close quarters.
“We are really excited to add another quality goalkeeper to our stable, as we continue to drive competition and quality.”
What are we waiting on?
We’re into the final two hours of the window - so what are we waiting on?
In terms of incomings, Sunderland are expected to complete the signing of goalkeeper Ron-Thorbert Hoffman on loan from Bayern Munich.
The deal is expected to include a clause which would see Sunderland automatically sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal should they win promotion.
Johnson also wanted to sign another full-back but the deals for Hoffman and Leon Dajaku could have consequences and have made another defensive signing less likely.
With Carl Winchester, Luke O’Nien and Dan Neil all able to cover at full-back, Sunderland do feel they have cover at full-back.
In terms of outgoings, Will Grigg now looks set to sign for Rotherham despite interest from Doncaster.
Reports are suggesting that will be a loan move.
Rotherham closing in on Grigg
Just over two hours to go, with in and outgoings still expected at Sunderland.
One of the big questions is where will Will Grigg end up?
Rotherham and Doncaster have both made an offer for the striker, and according to Football Insider the former have agreed a deal to sign him.
They are reporting Grigg will move to Rotherham on loan.
It also seems to have gone cold at the Doncaster end.
Dajaku signs
Sunderland have completed the signing of 20-year-old winger Leon Dajaku on a season-long loan deal from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.
Following his arrival, Dajaku told the SAFC website: “I always looked to the football in England and I always wanted to come here, so when I heard I could, it felt like the right step.
“I’ve seen some of the games and its crazy how many fans come in the first division, but this – having the fans push you – is what I like. It feels very good to sign for Sunderland and I’m very proud to be here.”
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson added: “Leon is a really interesting player – he’s a top prospect with good ability, agility and quality – so we are looking forward to adding him to the squad and working with him.
“He’s a hungry player that has shown a strong attitude and desire to come to Sunderland and grow with us, which is exactly what we want.”
Here we go!
The situation as it stands
Right then. With around three and a half hours to go until the deadline, here’s the situation as it stands.
On Bayern Munich duo: Sunderland have been in advanced talks for Bayern Munich youngsters Ron-Thorbert Hoffman and Leon Dajaku.
Goalkeeper Hoffman is expected to agree a contract extension with Bayern, before moving to Wearside on a season-long loan. The deal is expected to include a clause which would see Sunderland automatically sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal should they win promotion.
Dajaku is expected to complete a permanent switch to Union Berlin, where he spent the second half of last season on loan. The plan is for him to join Sunderland immediately on loan, with the Black Cats having an option to buy at the end of the season.
On signing another full-back: Sunderland have been in talks with Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu, but the deals for Hoffman and Dajaku could have consequences.
Johnson would like to sign another natural full-back but a deal is now looking less likely.
While there is not a cap on how many loan players Sunderland can sign, they can only name five in any one matchday squad.
Adding another loanee at full back would take Sunderland to six, and leave Johnson with a regular dilemma he will surely want to avoid.
On Will Grigg: The striker looks increasingly likely to leave Sunderland before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Doncaster and Rotherham both trying to sign him.
Interestingly, we are now hearing the 30-year-old may leave on a permanent deal rather than on loan.