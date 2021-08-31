It brought the Black Cats’ summer arrivals upto nine, following the arrivals of Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins.

There were also a couple of departures on the final day of the window as Will Grigg and Jack Diamond left on loan.

Here’s how the day played out on Wearside.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deadline day live.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.