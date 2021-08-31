Sunderland deadline day LIVE: Cats complete double loan move, Will Grigg set for Rotherham move plus Jack Diamond joins Harrogate
The transfer window will slam shut at 11pm tonight.
The Black Cats moved to the top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.
Sunderland have signed seven new players this summer, and assistant head coach Jamie McAllister says there could be more to come.
"We've been patient and waited for the right quality to come along," said McAllister after Saturday’s match.
“If we can add one or two more before the window closes then that would be great, but they have to be the right players and the right fit for the club."
With the deadline edging closer the Black Cats’ main priorities are to look at signing another full-back or striker.
So far, Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.
Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light thus far.
We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more throughout the day on Wearside:
Sunderland AFC transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 22:07
- Sunderland have completed the signing of German winger Leon Dajaku on a season-long loan.
- Goalkeeper Ron-Thorbert Hoffman has also joined the club on loan.
- Will Grigg is expected to leave the club before the deadline with Doncaster and Rotherham interested.
- Harrogate Town have re-signed Jack Diamond on loan.
Done Deal!
Another one over the line.
Sunderland have completed the signing of 22-year-old goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann. from Bayern Munich.
Speaking after his arrival, Hoffmann told Sunderland’s website: “It’s a great feeling to sign with the club and I can’t wait to meet the players and staff. I’m looking to develop as a player and Sunderland gave me the best opportunity to do that.
“It will be a special feeling to play in front of 30,000 supporters each week at the Stadium of Light.”
Lee Johnson added: “Thorben is elite on the ball in terms of playing out from the back and he has great pedigree from his learning process and the way that German clubs coach, especially Bayern Munich.
“Like all young goalkeepers he has areas of his game to work on, but he’s agile and an outstanding shot-stopper in close quarters.
“We are really excited to add another quality goalkeeper to our stable, as we continue to drive competition and quality.”
What are we waiting on?
We’re into the final two hours of the window - so what are we waiting on?
In terms of incomings, Sunderland are expected to complete the signing of goalkeeper Ron-Thorbert Hoffman on loan from Bayern Munich.
The deal is expected to include a clause which would see Sunderland automatically sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal should they win promotion.
Johnson also wanted to sign another full-back but the deals for Hoffman and Leon Dajaku could have consequences and have made another defensive signing less likely.
With Carl Winchester, Luke O’Nien and Dan Neil all able to cover at full-back, Sunderland do feel they have cover at full-back.
In terms of outgoings, Will Grigg now looks set to sign for Rotherham despite interest from Doncaster.
Reports are suggesting that will be a loan move.
Rotherham closing in on Grigg
Just over two hours to go, with in and outgoings still expected at Sunderland.
One of the big questions is where will Will Grigg end up?
Rotherham and Doncaster have both made an offer for the striker, and according to Football Insider the former have agreed a deal to sign him.
They are reporting Grigg will move to Rotherham on loan.
It also seems to have gone cold at the Doncaster end.
Dajaku signs
Sunderland have completed the signing of 20-year-old winger Leon Dajaku on a season-long loan deal from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.
Following his arrival, Dajaku told the SAFC website: “I always looked to the football in England and I always wanted to come here, so when I heard I could, it felt like the right step.
“I’ve seen some of the games and its crazy how many fans come in the first division, but this – having the fans push you – is what I like. It feels very good to sign for Sunderland and I’m very proud to be here.”
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson added: “Leon is a really interesting player – he’s a top prospect with good ability, agility and quality – so we are looking forward to adding him to the squad and working with him.
“He’s a hungry player that has shown a strong attitude and desire to come to Sunderland and grow with us, which is exactly what we want.”
Here we go!
The situation as it stands
Right then. With around three and a half hours to go until the deadline, here’s the situation as it stands.
On Bayern Munich duo: Sunderland have been in advanced talks for Bayern Munich youngsters Ron-Thorbert Hoffman and Leon Dajaku.
Goalkeeper Hoffman is expected to agree a contract extension with Bayern, before moving to Wearside on a season-long loan. The deal is expected to include a clause which would see Sunderland automatically sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal should they win promotion.
Dajaku is expected to complete a permanent switch to Union Berlin, where he spent the second half of last season on loan. The plan is for him to join Sunderland immediately on loan, with the Black Cats having an option to buy at the end of the season.
On signing another full-back: Sunderland have been in talks with Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu, but the deals for Hoffman and Dajaku could have consequences.
Johnson would like to sign another natural full-back but a deal is now looking less likely.
While there is not a cap on how many loan players Sunderland can sign, they can only name five in any one matchday squad.
Adding another loanee at full back would take Sunderland to six, and leave Johnson with a regular dilemma he will surely want to avoid.
On Will Grigg: The striker looks increasingly likely to leave Sunderland before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Doncaster and Rotherham both trying to sign him.
Interestingly, we are now hearing the 30-year-old may leave on a permanent deal rather than on loan.
Reaction to Diamond’s departure
Diamond departs on loan
The deal has been confirmed.
Diamond has returned to Harrogate on loan, the club he helped win promotion from the National League in 2020.
The winger has told Harrogate’s website: “The move presented a good challenge for me, I’ve already done a lot here and finished off on a high when I left so the challenge now is to replicate what I have done.
“I grew a lot as a player in my last spell and was able to find consistency, all the lads helped me so much with advice.
“There’s no time in football to stay still, you have got to keep improving yourself so coming here on loan was a great option for me.”
An update on Will Grigg
Well it certainly looks like Will Grigg will be going somewhere before the deadline.
According to our sister title The Doncaster Free Press, Rovers are still in the running to sign the striker but are facing a tussle with South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.
It’s been claimed Rotherham have joined the race to sign Grigg and tabled an offer for the forward which Doncaster have matched.
It also appears the striker could leave Sunderland on a permanent deal rather than on loan.
Harrogate jump the gun on Diamond deal
Around an hour ago, Harrogate Town posted a piece on their website saying they had completed the re-signing of Jack Diamond.
The piece has since been taken down. Looks like someone broke the embargo.