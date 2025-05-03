Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will face Coventry City in the play-off semi finals

Sunderland have been handed an allocation of 2,815 tickets for the first leg of their play-off semi final at Coventry City.

Tickets have already gone on sale to supporters with 60+ Black Cats points, priced at £30 for adults. Tickets will go on sale subject to availability for fans with 40+ Black Cats points at 4pm tomorrow, and will remain on sale until 4pm Monday (May 5th). Any tickets still available at that stage will go on sale to fans with 20+ Black Cats points until 4pm Tuesday (May 6th).

A statement from Sunderland AFC said: "This is an all-paper tickets fixture and age verification measures will be in place. Anyone aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult."

Ticket details for the second leg at the Stadium of Light

Tickets for the home leg are currently on sale to season-card holders, with their seats reserved until 5pm on Tuesday May 6th. At that stage all seats will be released for general sale, with a new pricing structure introduced.

As with season tickets, the price of tickets in this initial phase is tiered depending on location within the ground. Adult tickets range from £29 to £34, with the usual concessions then in place. Supporters have been advised that after purchase, their ticket for the second leg will be added to their existing season card whether it be digital or physical. Tickets can be purchased either online or via the ticket office which is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.