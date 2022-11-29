Sunderland could receive six-figure cash boost from FA Cup - and more IF they keep winning
Sunderland will benefit from a six-figure cash boost if they beat Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.
The draw for the third-round was made last night with Sunderland will face Shrewsbury Town away from home in the. The ties will take place on the weekend of January 7.
Winning teams in the third-round will receive £105,000. However, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final.
FA Cup prize money - qualifying rounds
Extra preliminary round winners (208) - £112 per team
Extra preliminary round losers (208) - £375 per team
Preliminary round winners (136) - £1444 per team
Preliminary round losers (136) - £481 per team
First round qualifying winners (112) - £2250 per team
First round qualifying losers (112) - £750 per team
Second round qualifying winners (80) - £3375 per team
Second round qualifying losers (80) - £1125 per team
Third round qualifying winners (40) - £5625 per team
Third round qualifying losers (40) - £1875 per team
FA Cup prize money - First Round to Final
First round winners (40) - £41,000 per team
Second round winners (20) - £67,000 per team
Third round winners (32) - £105,000 per team
Fourth round winners (16) - £120,000 per team
Fifth round winners (8) - £225,000 per team
Quarter-final winners (4) - £450,000 per team
Semi-final winners (2) - £1,000,000 per team
Semi-final losers (2) - £500,000 per team
FA Cup final winner (1) - £2,000,000 per team
FA Cup final runners- up (1) - £1,000,000 per team