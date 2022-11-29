News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland could receive six-figure cash boost from FA Cup - and more IF they keep winning

Sunderland will benefit from a six-figure cash boost if they beat Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The draw for the third-round was made last night with Sunderland will face Shrewsbury Town away from home in the. The ties will take place on the weekend of January 7.

Winning teams in the third-round will receive £105,000. However, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final.

Here is the FA Cup prize money breakdown in full, courtesy of our sister title National World:

The FA Cup

FA Cup prize money - qualifying rounds

Extra preliminary round winners (208) - £112 per team

Extra preliminary round losers (208) - £375 per team

Preliminary round winners (136) - £1444 per team

Preliminary round losers (136) - £481 per team

First round qualifying winners (112) - £2250 per team

First round qualifying losers (112) - £750 per team

Second round qualifying winners (80) - £3375 per team

Second round qualifying losers (80) - £1125 per team

Third round qualifying winners (40) - £5625 per team

Third round qualifying losers (40) - £1875 per team

FA Cup prize money - First Round to Final

First round winners (40) - £41,000 per team

Second round winners (20) - £67,000 per team

Third round winners (32) - £105,000 per team

Fourth round winners (16) - £120,000 per team

Fifth round winners (8) - £225,000 per team

Quarter-final winners (4) - £450,000 per team

Semi-final winners (2) - £1,000,000 per team

Semi-final losers (2) - £500,000 per team

FA Cup final winner (1) - £2,000,000 per team

FA Cup final runners- up (1) - £1,000,000 per team

