Sunderland contract news: Tony Mowbray has Dan Neil message amid future talk

The 21-year-old made 46 senior appearances last term, yet lost his place in the starting XI during the second half of a breakthrough campaign.

Since Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship, Neil has been a key player in the side’s midfield, while an injury to captain Corry Evans has led to Neil playing in a slightly deeper midfield position.

And Football Insider claim Sunderland are in ‘advanced talks’ over a new contract.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil.

They report: “The 21-year-old is set to be rewarded with fresh terms after impressing for the Championship club this season.”

What has Tony Mowbray said about Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson?

“I can give an opinion on anything, but ultimately, I’m pretty sure I won’t be making the decisions,” said Mowbray.

“Ultimately, for me, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

“You wouldn’t want to lose Dan Neil or Anthony Patterson at 21-years-old or so. You would hope that you could find a way, contractually, to secure them. But if the model becomes that we’re going to sell players along the way, then you hope that you get the top prices for them so that there is money to reinvest back into the team.”