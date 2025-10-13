Sunderland-born Jordan Pickford is reportedly close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Everton

The 31-year-old, who joined the Toffees from Sunderland in a then-British record £30million transfer back in 2017, is understood to be nearing terms on a deal that could effectively keep him at Goodison Park – now renamed the Hill Dickinson Stadium – for the remainder of his career.

Pickford has been a mainstay for Everton since his arrival on Merseyside, making more than 320 appearances in all competitions. His consistency and leadership have been crucial during a turbulent period that has seen the club endure multiple managerial changes, financial challenges and points deductions.

The Washington-born stopper recently broke Gordon Banks’ long-standing England record by keeping eight consecutive clean sheets for the Three Lions in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales. The achievement further underlined his status as one of the Premier League’s most reliable goalkeepers and England’s undisputed number one.

Pickford’s influence at club level is equally significant. He has won Everton’s Player of the Season award four times, including in each of the past three campaigns, underlining his importance to the squad both on and off the field. Following Everton’s takeover earlier this year, manager David Moyes – who previously worked with Pickford at Sunderland – is said to view the goalkeeper as central to his plans moving forward, alongside defenders James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite, the latter having recently signed a new five-year contract.

Pickford’s current deal runs until 2027, but Everton’s hierarchy are keen to reward his consistency with fresh terms and fend off potential interest from elsewhere. His £30million switch from Sunderland made him the most expensive British goalkeeper in history at the time – a record only surpassed when Manchester City re-signed James Trafford from Burnley for £31million earlier this year.

On the international stage, Pickford has earned 76 caps for England, second only to Peter Shilton among goalkeepers. He has represented the Three Lions at three major tournaments, including the 2018 World Cup and the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals, and remains one of Gareth Southgate’s most trusted players.

Who is Jordan Pickford?

Washington-born Pickford is a graduate of Sunderland’s academy, rising through the ranks to make his senior debut in 2016. Before breaking into the first team, he gained valuable experience through loan spells at Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End.

He became Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper during the 2016–17 Premier League season under David Moyes, earning widespread praise for his shot-stopping and composure at just 22 years old. His performances that campaign earned him a place on the PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist and drew attention from several top-flight clubs.

Everton won the race for his signature that summer, completing a £30million deal that stood as a British record for a goalkeeper. Since then, Pickford has been a model of consistency, helping Everton navigate years of change while establishing himself as England’s first-choice keeper.

He made his senior England debut in 2017 and starred in the 2018 World Cup, where England reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1990. He has since featured in both the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals, keeping multiple clean sheets and playing a central role in the team’s success.

