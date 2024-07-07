Sunderland are trying to sign new players this summer – with the club also looking to negotiate contracts with some of their key players.
The Black Cats have been able to agree a first professional contract with teenager Chris Rigg, who turned 17 last month and signed a deal until 2027 on Wearside. Sunderland have also offered a new contract to Dan Neil, while others are heading into the final year of their deals.
Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players and when their deals are set to expire:
1. Elliot Embleton - Summer of 2025
Embleton signed for Derby on loan last year but suffered another serious injury setback. After returning to Sunderland, the midfielder then injured his ankle and missed the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The 25-year-old is back in training ahead of pre-season.Photo: Frank Reid
2. Niall Huggins - Summer of 2025
After getting back into Sunderland's starting XI, the 23-year-old full-back suffered another serious injury in December and is set to be sidelined for the rest of this year.Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke O’Nien - Summer of 2026
O’Nien is heading into his seventh season at Sunderland and remains a key player for the club. The 29-year-old signed a new three-year deal last August, with a club option of a further year.Photo: Frank Reid
4. Patrick Roberts - Summer of 2026
Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during last summer’s transfer window. The 27-year-old then signed a new deal with the Black Cats in November, which will run until the summer of 2026, with a club option of an extra year.Photo: Frank Reid