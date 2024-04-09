Tony Mowbray’s replacement, Michael Beale, was sacked last month after a disastrous 12-game stint at the Academy of Light, with first-team coach Mike Dodds taking interim charge until the summer.

As well as that huge managerial decision, Sunderland also have several contract and transfer calls to make with nine players currently set to leave the club as it stands during the summer at the end of the season.

One player that will definitely be staying on Wearside this summer, though, is Aji Alese. The defender says it was a no-brainer to sign a new contract at Sunderland and has loved his time at the club so far.

The 23-year-old joined the Black Cats from West Ham in 2022, before making 24 senior appearances during his first campaign on Wearside. This season has been more challenging due to injury setbacks, yet Alese recently signed a two-year contract extension which will run until 2027.

“It was a no-brainer really,” the defender explained when asked about his new deal. “When I’ve played for the club I’ve really enjoyed it. I feel like I’ve played well. I like the area, I like the fans, I like the club so I’m not thinking of leaving anytime soon.

“The way we play, the atmosphere from the fans, the confidence that the staff give the players and freedom the staff give the players really helps a lot. It’s easy to buy into.”

Here, we take a look at the nine players currently set to leave Sunderland in a couple of months:

1 . Ellis Taylor The 20-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence when required, sees his contract expire this summer with the former Hartlepool United loanee set to leave Sunderland in June as things stand.

2 . Corry Evans Sunderland's club captain Corry Evans is set to leave Sunderland during the summer with the midfielder's deal expiring this coming June. Sunderland, however, hold an option to extend the contract if they wish.

3 . Callum Styles Callum Styles joined Sunderland on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window, with the club holding an option to buy in the summer. Styles is set to leave as things stand if the Black Cats decide against triggering their option.