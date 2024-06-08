Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest new surrounding Sunderland their Championship rivals as the search for a new boss goes on.

Sunderland are quickly slipping behind their rivals when it comes to preparations for the new season, yet to appoint a new manager. The Black Cats have come up against setbacks aplenty, but they are going to need to land one of their targets in the near future if they want to avoid slipping further behind.

There will be big expectations for next season regardless of who the new boss is, with the club chiefs clearly feeling as though this squad should be competing for the play-offs, given the two sackings last season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Championship.

Cifuentes ‘considered’

A new name has been linked with a Stadium of Light appointment amid links with Pascal Janson and Liam Rosenior recently. According to Alan Nixon, QPR boss Marti Cifuentes is being considered by the Black Cats.

Cifuentes worked wonders with QPR after coming in late October last season, dragging the London club to safety after a poor start to the season. The Spaniard has received plenty of praise for his work at Loftus Road, and Sunderland may well have taken notice as they search for a new boss.

Wober future claim

Leeds United star Max Wober faces an uncertain future, with the Whites not likely to welcome him back due to his large wage, while it’s not clear that his loan club Borussia Monchengladbach will move to sign him permanently.

Though, journalist Graeme Bailey believes a solution will not be difficult to find. He told Leeds United News: “I think Wober will find another Bundesliga club to take him on loan, maybe to even buy him. He is a good player and too good for the Championship so I don’t think there will be an issue with him.”

As he prepares for Euro 2024 with Austria, Wober has said of his future: “My aim was to answer the club question before the Euros. But it is what it is now. I told my manager that he doesn’t need to call me or tell me anything in the next four weeks. I want to play in the Euros now. After that we’ll see where it goes. I only found out about it [Red Bull sponsoring Leeds] from the media. I am now 26 years old and no longer fit Salzburg’s profile. On the other hand, an experienced player might do them good.