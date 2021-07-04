Sunderland consider move for ex-Leeds United and Nottingham Forest free agent - reports

The Black Cats are hopeful of further breakthroughs in the transfer market this week after landing former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney on Friday.

And the Sun claim that Lichaj – who is a free agent after leaving Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk – could be one player eyed for a move.

Sunderland currently have no senior full-backs on their books, with Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume weighing-up contracts offers after Conor McLaughlin and Callum McFadzean were allowed to depart.

Eric Lichaj

And Lichaj, who has previously played for Aston Villa, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest among a host of other clubs, could offer some versatility across the backline.

When asked earlier this weekend whether Sunderland were bidding for free agents or contracted players, head coach Lee Johnson said: “Both.I would say you look at what type of bid you can make, you can make transfer, a trade if you like, you’ve got a free agent that’s on the market that’s been released and you can do a bit more with that one.

"You can get them in, you can give them a thorough medical, you can run them and have a look and then of course you’ve got loan bids. There’s two or three of those.

"Probably more than that to be honest, actually pending, so not a million miles away on probably at least three signings so I’d expect definitely two to come through the door next week."

