Sunderland goalkeeper Isaac Allan has joined Morpeth Town on a 28-day loan deal, the Northern Premier League club have confirmed.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper will link up with the Highwaymen as he looks to gain valuable senior experience, continuing his development away from Wearside. Morpeth announced the move on social media, posting: “We’re delighted to welcome Isaac Allan from Sunderland AFC on a 28-day loan. Welcome, Isaac!”

Allan, who signed for Sunderland from Lincoln City in July 2025, has been part of Graeme Murty’s Under-21 setup this season. The young goalkeeper was handed regular minutes in Premier League 2, most recently featuring against Stoke City, where he was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Having joined Sunderland after impressing during a trial spell last year, Allan has built a reputation for his composure, sharp reflexes, and modern ball-playing style – traits that earned him praise from Academy Manager Robin Nicholls, who said on his arrival: “We are delighted that Isaac has joined the Club. He has a good build for a goalkeeper and has already shown some of the key attributes we look for in that position.”

Before arriving on Wearside, Allan came through Lincoln City’s academy and became their Under-18s’ first-choice keeper, helping the Imps lift the U17 Floodlit Cup and training regularly with the first team. He was also named on the bench for a League One fixture against Bristol Rovers. Allan’s move to Morpeth Town will provide him with valuable first-team exposure in a senior environment as Sunderland continue to monitor his progress closely over the coming weeks.

What Everton boss David Moyes has said about Sunderland ahead of Premier League clash

Everton manager David Moyes has praised Sunderland’s performances this season and their impressive 2–1 victory over Chelsea ahead of Monday night’s Premier League meeting at the Stadium of Light. Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Moyes said he’s been impressed by Sunderland’s level since returning to the top flight.

“I don't think it was just their performance at Chelsea. I think their performance all season has been really, really good,” he said. “I think a lot of people have been surprised by it, but they've got a great crowd behind them. They've been really strong at home as well, but obviously winning at Chelsea for anybody is a big result.”

Moyes also reflected on how promoted teams like Sunderland have adapted to the Premier League, saying several have invested heavily to give themselves a fighting chance of survival. “Actually, it's come back a little bit because in the last recent years, I think there's been a lot of media talk about how the promoted sides tend to go down,” he continued.

“I think it sounds as if a lot of them have been listening to that and spent a lot of money trying to make sure that they give themselves every opportunity to stay up. So, I think that Sunderland, Leeds, Burnley are all doing that at the moment. Over recent years, it's not been easy for the promoted teams to do that, but this year they're having the right good go at it.”

When asked whether he expected a strong test from Régis Le Bris’ side on Monday, the former Sunderland boss admitted he was preparing for a tough encounter. “Yeah, well, we know that,” Moyes said. “I don't think here at Everton we've ever thought that the teams coming up wouldn't give us a really good game.

“But, I do believe that the Premier League has a big strength. There's not much between many of the teams. The games are pretty close. Yeah, there might be a few teams near the top who in the main would be better, but I think the rest of the league is quite competitive and not much between it.”

Sunderland host Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday night as they look to continue their strong start to life back in the Premier League.

