Sunderland have confirmed the departures of Carl Winchester and Jacob Carney in their retained list for the 2023/24 campaign.

Winchester has been loan at Shrewsbury Town this season, while Carney has been the club's third-choice goalkeeper since arriving from Manchester United's academy two years ago.

The retained list confirms that as reported by The Echo earlier this year, Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth have all triggered extensions to stay with the club for a further season.

Nine players have been released in total, the bulk of those being from the club's U21 squads. Some of those have featured in the club's senior team during the Papa John's Trophy campaigns of previous seasons, including talented midfielder Harrison Sohna.

Four further academy players will depart at the end of their two-year scholarship.

The club have offered new deals to U21 players Harry Gardiner and Michael Spellman, while professional contracts have been offered to Oliver Bainbridge, Marshall Burke, Henry Fieldson, Harrison Jones, Ben Middlemas Ethan Moore and Joseph Ryder.

Winchester, who was a key part of the club's promotion from League One, issued a message on social media last week thanking everyone associated with the club for their support: "My time at Sunderland is officially up. I’d like to thank everyone associated with the club for giving me the opportunity to play for such a huge club.

“Growing up if anyone had said I’d be playing for Sunderland and achieve promotion at that level I’d snap their hand off.

“From my team-mates I’ve met some friends for life and to the fans who gave us support every week I will always treasure those moments, so I’d like to wish the club nothing but success in the future. Ha’way the lads."

The full list of players released at the end of the season is: Harrison Bond, Jacob Carney, Cameron Jessup, Ethan Kachosa, Nathan Newall, Owen Robinson, Thomas Scott, Harrison Sohna and Carl Winchester.

The four players leaving at the end of their scholarship are: Will Cain, William Dowling, Louie Salkeld, Ben Williams.