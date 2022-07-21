Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have been steadily rebuilding their infrastructure since the arrival of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and have now brought Jamie Harley to Wearside.

Harley has previously worked with Middlesbrough and Newcastle United, where he worked for over a decade as first-team sports scientist and then head of sports science.

He linked up with Rafa Benitez again at Everton, and began work at the Academy of Light on Monday.

Sunderland have bolstered their resources at the Academy of Light

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Sunderland AFC as we continue to invest in and improve our footballing infrastructure.