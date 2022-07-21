The Black Cats have been steadily rebuilding their infrastructure since the arrival of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and have now brought Jamie Harley to Wearside.
Harley has previously worked with Middlesbrough and Newcastle United, where he worked for over a decade as first-team sports scientist and then head of sports science.
He linked up with Rafa Benitez again at Everton, and began work at the Academy of Light on Monday.
Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Sunderland AFC as we continue to invest in and improve our footballing infrastructure.
"He embodies the professional expertise required for this position and has the leadership characteristics required to develop our provision in this area, which is an important part of ensuring we can fully support all of our players for many seasons to come.”