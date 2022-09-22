News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland confirm first-team trio could feature against Middlesbrough U21s in Premier League 2

Sunderland have confirmed that Edouard Michut, Bailey Wright and Alex Bass could get minutes during the under-21 side clash against Middlesbrough on Friday.

By James Copley
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 12:24 pm

Michut, who joined Sunderland on loan from PSG in January, has returned to training after a minor injury setback but has yet to make his first-team debut and wasn’t in the squad for the games against Reading and Watford.

Defender Wright was also absent from both squads but that was down to personal circumstances rather than any fresh injury concern.

Bass joined Sunderland from Portsmouth on a permanent deal during the summer window but has only featured once for the first-team so far this campaign, his only appearance coming in the Carabao Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Sunderland have confirmed that the trio will likely get some minutes against Middlesbrough under-21s on Friday in the Premier League 2 at Bishop Auckland to boost their first-team credentials.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Phil Jagielka of Stoke City battles for the ball whilst under pressure from of Bailey Wright of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Sunderland at Bet365 Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
